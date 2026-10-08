Japan’s first LNG bunker vessel Kaguya hits 200 ship-to-ship operations

Japan’s first operating LNG bunkering vessel Kaguya completed its 200th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation in Mikawa Bay on 30 September, according to a company statement.

The vessel has been supplying LNG-fuelled ships in Japan’s Chubu region since entering service in October 2020. Kaguya is owned and operated through joint ventures backed by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, JERA Global Energy Solutions, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Toyota Tsusho Corporation.

The operation forms part of an LNG fuel supply network serving vessels in the region, including K Line’s LNG-fuelled car carrier CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN, delivered on 12 March 2021. Ship-to-ship bunkering involves an LNG bunker vessel coming alongside an LNG-fuelled ship to transfer fuel while the receiving vessel is alongside a quay or pier or at anchor. K Line said LNG fuel can reduce sulphur oxide and particulate matter emissions by about 100% compared with heavy fuel oil, nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 80% and carbon dioxide emissions by about 30%.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, established in 1919, is a Japanese transportation group with businesses spanning shipping, logistics and related transport services. Central LNG Shipping Japan Corporation owns Kaguya, while Central LNG Marine Fuel Japan Corporation operates the vessel and handles LNG bunkering. The two joint ventures were established by K Line, JERA Global Energy Solutions, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Toyota Tsusho Corporation.

JERA Global Energy Solutions is a JERA subsidiary responsible for LNG portfolio management, trading, shipping and related fuel businesses.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is a Japanese transportation group active in liner shipping, logistics, automotive transport, dry bulk and energy shipping.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation is a Japanese trading company engaged in domestic and international trading and related businesses.