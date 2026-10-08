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2026 October 8   13:02

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Panama Canal expects more than 220 cruise transits in 2026-2027 season

The Panama Canal has opened its 2026-2027 cruise season with more than 220 transits scheduled, according to the Panama Canal Authority.  

Carnival Miracle began the season on 7 October with a northbound passage through the Miraflores Locks from the Pacific to the Atlantic. The ship is on a 16-day repositioning voyage from Seattle, Washington.  Global cruise passenger demand is projected to grow by 5.0% in 2027, while the worldwide fleet is expected to expand by 16 vessels to 490 ships.

Cruise traffic through the canal is expected to remain favourable during fiscal 2027.  Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Cruises are scheduled to operate itineraries involving full and partial canal transits. Smaller vessels due to use the waterway include Le Bellot, Star Legend, National Geographic Quest and Wind Star.  

Five cruise ships are scheduled to make their first Panama Canal transit during the season: L’Austral, Le Lapérouse, Seven Seas Prestige, Spirit of Adventure and Explora III.  The programme includes 39 Neopanamax cruise ship transits. The authority identified Star Princess, Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Joy among the largest vessels in the programme, citing a figure of 177,882 tons.  

The Panama Canal cruise season runs from October to May each year.  

Norwegian Cruise Line is a cruise brand operating international passenger cruise services.

Carnival Cruise Line is a cruise brand within Carnival Corporation & plc’s cruise portfolio.

Royal Caribbean International is a cruise brand within Royal Caribbean Group.

Topics:

Norwegian Cruise Line

Carnival Corporation

Panama Canal

Royal Caribbean

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