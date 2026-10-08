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2026 October 8   13:25

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MSC and ONE take over Asia-South America service as Hapag-Lloyd exits

MSC and Ocean Network Express (ONE) will jointly operate the Ipanema service between Asia and the east coast of South America after Hapag-Lloyd exits the existing vessel-sharing agreement, according to a company statement.  

The first sailing under the new two-carrier arrangement is scheduled to depart Shanghai on 3 April 2027.  

The existing agreement between MSC, ONE and Hapag-Lloyd will end in its current configuration, with MSC and ONE retaining the weekly service. MSC will deploy additional vessels under the new cooperation.  

The Ipanema service will continue to call directly at Santos, Paranaguá and Navegantes in Brazil, Montevideo in Uruguay and Buenos Aires in Argentina.  Its full rotation will be Shanghai–Ningbo–Shekou–Hong Kong–Singapore–Santos–Paranaguá–Navegantes–Montevideo–Buenos Aires–Rio Grande–Paranaguá–Navegantes–Santos–Singapore–Hong Kong–Shanghai.  

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. is a Geneva-headquartered container shipping and logistics company with a global office network.  

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based container shipping company established in 2017. Its business includes container shipping and worldwide terminal operations outside Japan.  

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a German container liner shipping company headquartered in Hamburg. Its registered office is in Hamburg, Germany.

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