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2026 October 8   14:23

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DP World signs 15-year deal to run Bangladesh’s biggest container terminal

UAE port operator DP World has signed a 15-year concession to operate and maintain Bangladesh’s largest container terminal at Chattogram Port, according to Bangladesh’s Public Private Partnership Authority.  

The agreement, signed in Dhaka on 8 October under a government-to-government arrangement between Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates, covers the New Mooring Container Terminal and its Overflow Container Yard.  

DP World, nominated by the Government of Dubai, will refurbish, operate and maintain the terminal. The project has an estimated cost of $205m based on its feasibility study, while DP World has committed about $150m for terminal modernisation, equipment, technology and related investment.  

Ownership of the terminal and its assets will remain with Chattogram Port Authority, with the facilities returning to the authority at the end of the concession.  

The New Mooring Container Terminal handles about 44% of Chattogram Port’s container traffic. It has five jetties and 14 of the port’s 18 quayside gantry cranes, with recent throughput of about 1.385m TEU.  

Chittagong Dry Dock Ltd, which is managed by the Bangladesh Navy, will continue operating the terminal during the transition before DP World takes control.  

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the draft concession on 1 October after the project received in-principle approval in March 2023.  

Bangladesh shipping minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam, Invest Bangladesh chairman Ashik Chowdhury and DP World executive chairman Essa Kazim attended the signing ceremony.  

Sections of the port workforce and other local groups opposed the concession and held protests before the signing, with workers threatening disruption if the agreement proceeded.  

DP World is a Dubai-based ports and logistics group with activities spanning ports and terminals, marine services, logistics and technology. It employs more than 125,000 people and handles about 10% of global container traffic through a network of more than 60 ports and terminals.  

Chittagong Dry Dock Ltd is a Bangladesh-based ship repair and engineering company managed by the Bangladesh Navy.

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