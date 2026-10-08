Greek tanker owner TOP Ships agrees $34.95m deal for four ice-class tankers in China

Greek tanker owner TOP Ships has agreed to pay about $34.95m for four companies holding contracts for four 49,940-dwt ice-class 1A MR product tanker newbuildings in China, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Marshall Islands-incorporated owner signed the share purchase agreement on 1 October with Central Mare Inc, a company affiliated with the family of TOP Ships chief executive Evangelos J. Pistiolis. TOP Ships will acquire all outstanding shares in Roman Shark XI Inc, Roman Shark XII Inc, Roman Shark XIII Inc and Roman Shark XIV Inc.

Each company holds a contract with Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited and China Shipbuilding Trading Co Ltd for one tanker. Payments under each shipbuilding contract total $49.5m. The vessels are scheduled for delivery in June 2029, September 2029, December 2029 and March 2030. The $34.95m purchase price is payable by 31 December 2026. Closing remains subject to customary conditions and completion of lease financing arranged by the seller.

The four SPVs are finalising financing with a major Chinese leasing company expected to cover about 85% of the shipbuilding instalments. They have also finalised principal terms for seven-year time charters with an unnamed major oil trader starting from delivery. The charterer has options for up to three additional years. Potential gross revenue backlog from the four contracts is about $316.9m if all options are exercised.

The transaction would increase TOP Ships’ ice-class fleet to seven vessels. On closing, potential gross revenue backlog from its 14 MR tanker newbuildings would rise to about $997m. Including contracted employment for its operating fleet and its 50% proportionate share of joint-venture backlog, total potential gross revenue backlog including options would reach about $1.24bn.

“Today’s deal is consistent with our recently announced redeployment of capital into our core tanker business,” Pistiolis said, adding that the seven-year firm charters provide contracted employment “well into the next decade.” A special committee of independent and disinterested TOP Ships directors approved the acquisition and obtained a fairness opinion from an independent financial adviser.

TOP Ships operates an 857,000-dwt tanker fleet comprising one 50,000-dwt product/chemical tanker, one 157,000-dwt suezmax and two 300,000-dwt VLCCs, together with 50% interests in two 50,000-dwt product tankers through a joint venture. Before the proposed transaction, it had contracts for 10 50,000-dwt MR newbuildings scheduled for delivery from the second quarter of 2028 through the fourth quarter of 2029. Central Mare Inc is affiliated with the Pistiolis family. Roman Shark XI Inc, Roman Shark XII Inc, Roman Shark XIII Inc and Roman Shark XIV Inc are special-purpose companies.

Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited is a Chinese shipbuilder, while China Shipbuilding Trading Co Ltd is the contracting trading company on the four newbuilding agreements.