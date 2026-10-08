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2026 October 8   15:04

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Germany blocks Chinese carrier Cosco's 80% Hamburg logistics takeover

Germany has blocked Chinese state-owned carrier Cosco Shipping Holdings from acquiring 80% of Hamburg-based logistics company Konrad Zippel Spediteur after a separate investment review raised security concerns, according to a statement from Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.  

The German cabinet approved the prohibition on 7 October. The ministry said the acquisition would have deepened dependencies and jeopardised the resilience of supply chains in Germany and the European Union, and that it would issue a formal prohibition order.  

The decision came despite Germany's Bundeskartellamt clearing Cosco's acquisition of the 80% stake on 20 February.  The competition authority found no antitrust concerns because Cosco primarily transports containers by sea while Zippel organises their onward movement from seaports into the hinterland.  

The Bundeskartellamt review did not cover foreign trade or security considerations, which fall under Germany's separate foreign investment screening process. The government confirmed on 30 September that the proposed acquisition was being examined under that regime.  

Zippel managing director Axel Plaß said the company would have preferred a different outcome but continued to regard its business decision as the right one. He said day-to-day operations would continue unchanged and the decision would not affect customers or employees.  Cosco already holds 24.99% of HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort in the Port of Hamburg.  

Cosco Shipping Holdings is a Chinese container shipping company with activities in maritime container transport and related services.  

Konrad Zippel Spediteur is an owner-managed German transport and logistics company based in Hamburg. Founded in 1876, it handles container transport by rail and road as well as general cargo, part-load, full-load and warehousing services.  

HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort operates the Tollerort container terminal in Hamburg. Cosco holds a 24.99% minority interest in the company.

Topics:

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COSCO

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