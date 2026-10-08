South Korea probes tanker routes after 176,000 tonnes of fuel shipped to Russia

South Korean authorities are examining the routes and declared destinations of seven tankers that carried more than 176,000 tonnes of petroleum products to Russia across 14 voyages in July and August, according to a joint government statement.

The review will determine whether the vessels sailed to destinations that differed from those declared to South Korean authorities and whether any discrepancies breached domestic law. Legal measures will follow if violations are established.

Three of the seven tankers were under UK and European Union sanctions. Layla carried about 57,000 tonnes of diesel on two voyages from Ulsan to Vladivostok, departing on 19 July and 10 August. It declared Vladivostok as its destination on the first voyage and Niigata, Japan, on the second.

Russian-flagged Astoria, sanctioned by the UK, EU and Australia, loaded nearly 11,000 tonnes at Ulsan on 1 August. It declared Japan as its destination before sailing to Vladivostok. Chongchon received about 26,000 tonnes in a ship-to-ship transfer from Celeste I off Yeosu in early August before sailing to Vladivostok after declaring Singapore as its destination.

Russian-flagged Aram Khachaturian, which was not under Western sanctions, loaded at Ulsan three times in July and August. On each occasion, it declared a destination other than Russia before sailing there.

South Korea said commercial diesel, aviation fuel and the other refined products involved are not covered by its export controls on Russia, meaning their loading at South Korean ports does not by itself breach domestic law. The government also said the fuel had not been confirmed as South Korean in origin. Customs statistics showed no South Korean exports of diesel, aviation fuel or motor gasoline to Russia from 2025 through August 2026.

Authorities stressed that a vessel sailing somewhere other than its declared final destination does not by itself prove that a false declaration was made.

Russia imported about 368,000 tonnes of oil products by sea in August, more than seven times the July level. Loadings from South Korea accounted for about 112,000 tonnes, or 31%, of the total.

South Korea controls exports of strategic goods to Russia and requires licences for 1,402 non-strategic products considered capable of military diversion. Its exports to Russia fell from about $10bn in 2021 to $4bn in 2025, while Russia’s share of total South Korean exports declined from 1.5% to 0.6%.