Maersk lifts UK and Ireland inland fuel surcharge to 20%

A.P. Moller - Maersk will raise its emergency fuel surcharge on inland transportation in the UK and Ireland to 20% from 12 October as higher fuel costs put pressure on land transport operations, according to a company statement.

The Danish shipping and logistics group said the emergency fuel surcharge, or EFS, will be reviewed regularly. The increase follows Maersk’s decision to set its UK intermodal fuel fee for truck and rail transport at 10.6% from 1 October. That rate was announced in an 18 September customer advisory, with potentially higher charges applying to customers on bespoke pricing arrangements.

Maersk said rising global energy prices, the security situation in the Middle East and pressure on worldwide fuel availability were creating significant cost pressure on landside and intermodal transport. The group has also introduced emergency inland fuel and energy surcharges elsewhere in Europe.

Temporary country-specific charges took effect in the Nordic region on 7 October for inland Store Door shipments, including 14% in Denmark, 10% in Sweden and 20% in Estonia.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is a Danish integrated logistics group active in ocean shipping, inland logistics and terminal operations. The Copenhagen-based company serves more than 100,000 customers, operates in almost 130 countries and employs more than 100,000 people. Its activities include container shipping, integrated logistics services and a network of more than 60 container terminals and hubs worldwide.