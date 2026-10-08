UK hits 12 tankers and two Russian oil producers with new sanctions

Britain has imposed sanctions on 12 oil tankers and two Russian oil producers as part of a package covering 38 new targets, according to a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office statement.

The 8 October measures include Russian oil companies Zarubezhneft and JSC INK-Capital, alongside 12 tankers linked to the transport of Russian crude and petroleum products. The additions take the number of vessels sanctioned by the UK over links to Russian oil trading to more than 600.

The package also targets financial infrastructure used to circumvent existing restrictions, including three cryptocurrency exchanges and two payment platforms. Three of those businesses are linked to Kyrgyzstan, while one associated individual was also sanctioned.

Two of the targeted platforms had processed or facilitated transactions involving the A7 network, which claimed to have moved more than $90bn last year.

A further 17 entities and individuals were targeted over the supply of Common High Priority goods, including machine tools, electronics and materials used in ballistic missile and drone production.

The targets include Russia-based importers and a European national associated with a third-country company exporting machine tools to Russia. The individual’s nationality was not identified in the announcement.

The package follows a separate round of UK sanctions imposed on 1 October and represents a new set of measures rather than an extension of that action.