  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UK hits 12 tankers and two Russian oil producers with new sanctions

2026 October 8   14:55

shipping

UK hits 12 tankers and two Russian oil producers with new sanctions

Britain has imposed sanctions on 12 oil tankers and two Russian oil producers as part of a package covering 38 new targets, according to a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office statement.  

The 8 October measures include Russian oil companies Zarubezhneft and JSC INK-Capital, alongside 12 tankers linked to the transport of Russian crude and petroleum products.  The additions take the number of vessels sanctioned by the UK over links to Russian oil trading to more than 600.  

The package also targets financial infrastructure used to circumvent existing restrictions, including three cryptocurrency exchanges and two payment platforms. Three of those businesses are linked to Kyrgyzstan, while one associated individual was also sanctioned.  

Two of the targeted platforms had processed or facilitated transactions involving the A7 network, which claimed to have moved more than $90bn last year.  

A further 17 entities and individuals were targeted over the supply of Common High Priority goods, including machine tools, electronics and materials used in ballistic missile and drone production.  

The targets include Russia-based importers and a European national associated with a third-country company exporting machine tools to Russia. The individual’s nationality was not identified in the announcement.  

The package follows a separate round of UK sanctions imposed on 1 October and represents a new set of measures rather than an extension of that action.  

Topics:

sanctions

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

HD Hyundai Marine Solution buys engine repair group Goltens for $247.5m

17:15

Kawasaki Heavy Industries unveils hull-climbing shipbuilding robot

16:45

BYD, SAIC and Cosco line up $2.5bn car-carrier plan

16:25

South Korea and Egypt sign shipbuilding pact covering LNG bunkering

16:05

India and EU launch green shipping corridor for ammonia and methanol

15:57

Argentina awards 10-year deal to reopen Villa Constitución terminal after 70 years

15:55

DP World opens $52m logistics park expansion near India’s Jawaharlal Nehru port

15:44

Maersk lifts UK and Ireland inland fuel surcharge to 20%

15:24

South Korea probes tanker routes after 176,000 tonnes of fuel shipped to Russia

15:04

Germany blocks Chinese carrier Cosco's 80% Hamburg logistics takeover

14:47

Greek tanker owner TOP Ships agrees $34.95m deal for four ice-class tankers in China

14:45

Japanese ferry collides with cargo ship off Japan with 25 people aboard

14:23

DP World signs 15-year deal to run Bangladesh’s biggest container terminal

13:25

MSC and ONE take over Asia-South America service as Hapag-Lloyd exits

13:02

Panama Canal expects more than 220 cruise transits in 2026-2027 season

12:42

Japan’s first LNG bunker vessel Kaguya hits 200 ship-to-ship operations

12:13

Indian court orders repatriation of 23 Unity crew, including 20 Russians

11:27

Maersk market value tops $50bn

10:07

Tsuneishi Heavy Industries delivers 63,300-dwt Aeroline bulker in Philippines

09:37

Jiangnan Shipyard picks Norwegian TMC for two ammonia carrier newbuilds

08:26

DP World survey: 71% of supply chain chiefs to diversify suppliers in 12 months

07:16

Japanese shipbuilder Oshima to invest $114m to lift Nagasaki yard to 10 ships a year

06:12

DSV signs CMA CGM biofuel shipping deal targeting 12,000-tonne CO2 cut

2026 October 7

18:05

Atlantic LNG carrier rates plunge to $25,750 as 55 new ships enter fleet

17:48

Meyer Werft lays keel for fourth Disney Wish-class cruise ship

17:23

Classification association IACS sets cyber baseline for existing ships

17:15

Germany plans €5.6bn frigate order to double TKMS-built fleet to eight

16:57

World Shipping Council and HUB Ocean launch digital global whale-protection chart

16:11

Swedish builder NCC wins Stena Line terminal contract at Sweden's Gothenburg port

15:56

German tug operator Fairplay orders six tugs from Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news