Japanese ferry collides with cargo ship off Japan with 25 people aboard

Shikoku Kaihatsu Ferry’s Orange Hope collided with the Japanese cargo ship Dai 68 Horai Maru off western Japan early on 8 October, with 25 people aboard the two vessels and no injuries, according to the Takamatsu Coast Guard.

The 15,732-gt ferry and 490-gt cargo ship collided at about 5:05 am around 1.2 km north of the Ogijima lighthouse off Takamatsu in Kagawa prefecture.

Orange Hope was sailing from Kobe in Hyogo prefecture to Niihama in Ehime prefecture. Dai 68 Horai Maru was travelling from Nagoya to Onoda in Yamaguchi prefecture.

The ferry was carrying two passengers and 18 crew members, while five crew members were aboard Dai 68 Horai Maru. No injuries, flooding or oil leakage were reported. Orange Hope’s master alerted the authorities by radio, prompting the Takamatsu Coast Guard and Sakaide Coast Guard Station to dispatch patrol vessels as an investigation began.

Orange Hope later continued its voyage to Niihama as scheduled. The 168-metre ferry entered service on 16 January 2005 and has capacity for 218 passengers, 160 trucks and 30 passenger cars.

Shikoku Kaihatsu Ferry Co Ltd was established in 1970 and is based in Saijo, Ehime prefecture. It operates passenger and freight ferry services between Toyo and Osaka and between Niihama and Kobe.