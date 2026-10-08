India and EU launch green shipping corridor for ammonia and methanol

India and the European Union have formally launched a green shipping corridor coalition focused on green ammonia and methanol, according to a statement from India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The coalition was launched at the Sagarmanthan 2026 maritime conference in New Delhi after a pre-feasibility study began in 2025. The initiative is intended to connect India’s potential for green-fuel production with emerging European demand and move the project from feasibility work towards implementation, investment and commercial-scale deployment.

Indian Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur and European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas took part in the India-EU Green Shipping Corridor session.

Vijay Kumar, secretary of India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, delivered the opening remarks. V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority is involved in the initiative. Its chairman, Susanta Kumar Purohit, outlined a role for the Indian port in supporting green-fuel flows between India and Europe and developing infrastructure needed for the transition.

RMI is also involved in the programme, with the corridor session at Sagarmanthan held as an associated event with the organisation.

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority is an autonomous Indian port authority established under the Major Port Authorities Act 2021 and operates under the administrative control of India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

RMI, formerly Rocky Mountain Institute, is an independent US non-profit organisation founded in 1982 and focused on energy-system transformation and decarbonisation.