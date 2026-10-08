  1. Home
  2. News
  3. India and EU launch green shipping corridor for ammonia and methanol

2026 October 8   16:05

alternative fuels

India and EU launch green shipping corridor for ammonia and methanol

India and the European Union have formally launched a green shipping corridor coalition focused on green ammonia and methanol, according to a statement from India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.  

The coalition was launched at the Sagarmanthan 2026 maritime conference in New Delhi after a pre-feasibility study began in 2025.  The initiative is intended to connect India’s potential for green-fuel production with emerging European demand and move the project from feasibility work towards implementation, investment and commercial-scale deployment.  

Indian Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur and European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas took part in the India-EU Green Shipping Corridor session.  

Vijay Kumar, secretary of India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, delivered the opening remarks.  V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority is involved in the initiative. Its chairman, Susanta Kumar Purohit, outlined a role for the Indian port in supporting green-fuel flows between India and Europe and developing infrastructure needed for the transition.  

RMI is also involved in the programme, with the corridor session at Sagarmanthan held as an associated event with the organisation.  

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority is an autonomous Indian port authority established under the Major Port Authorities Act 2021 and operates under the administrative control of India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.  

RMI, formerly Rocky Mountain Institute, is an independent US non-profit organisation founded in 1982 and focused on energy-system transformation and decarbonisation.

Topics:

methanol

ammonia

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

HD Hyundai Marine Solution buys engine repair group Goltens for $247.5m

17:15

Kawasaki Heavy Industries unveils hull-climbing shipbuilding robot

16:45

BYD, SAIC and Cosco line up $2.5bn car-carrier plan

16:25

South Korea and Egypt sign shipbuilding pact covering LNG bunkering

15:57

Argentina awards 10-year deal to reopen Villa Constitución terminal after 70 years

15:55

DP World opens $52m logistics park expansion near India’s Jawaharlal Nehru port

15:44

Maersk lifts UK and Ireland inland fuel surcharge to 20%

15:24

South Korea probes tanker routes after 176,000 tonnes of fuel shipped to Russia

15:04

Germany blocks Chinese carrier Cosco's 80% Hamburg logistics takeover

14:55

UK hits 12 tankers and two Russian oil producers with new sanctions

14:47

Greek tanker owner TOP Ships agrees $34.95m deal for four ice-class tankers in China

14:45

Japanese ferry collides with cargo ship off Japan with 25 people aboard

14:23

DP World signs 15-year deal to run Bangladesh’s biggest container terminal

13:25

MSC and ONE take over Asia-South America service as Hapag-Lloyd exits

13:02

Panama Canal expects more than 220 cruise transits in 2026-2027 season

12:42

Japan’s first LNG bunker vessel Kaguya hits 200 ship-to-ship operations

12:13

Indian court orders repatriation of 23 Unity crew, including 20 Russians

11:27

Maersk market value tops $50bn

10:07

Tsuneishi Heavy Industries delivers 63,300-dwt Aeroline bulker in Philippines

09:37

Jiangnan Shipyard picks Norwegian TMC for two ammonia carrier newbuilds

08:26

DP World survey: 71% of supply chain chiefs to diversify suppliers in 12 months

07:16

Japanese shipbuilder Oshima to invest $114m to lift Nagasaki yard to 10 ships a year

06:12

DSV signs CMA CGM biofuel shipping deal targeting 12,000-tonne CO2 cut

2026 October 7

18:05

Atlantic LNG carrier rates plunge to $25,750 as 55 new ships enter fleet

17:48

Meyer Werft lays keel for fourth Disney Wish-class cruise ship

17:23

Classification association IACS sets cyber baseline for existing ships

17:15

Germany plans €5.6bn frigate order to double TKMS-built fleet to eight

16:57

World Shipping Council and HUB Ocean launch digital global whale-protection chart

16:11

Swedish builder NCC wins Stena Line terminal contract at Sweden's Gothenburg port

15:56

German tug operator Fairplay orders six tugs from Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news