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2026 October 8   16:25

shipbuilding

South Korea and Egypt sign shipbuilding pact covering LNG bunkering

South Korea and Egypt have signed a shipbuilding cooperation memorandum covering greener ship repairs, workforce training and LNG bunkering infrastructure, according to a statement from South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.  

The agreement was signed in Seoul on 8 October by South Korean minister of trade, industry and resources JK (Jung-Kwan) Kim and Egyptian minister of industry Khaled Hashem in the presence of South Korean president Lee Jae Myung and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.  

The pact covers environmentally friendly ship repair, training of shipbuilding personnel and development of LNG bunkering infrastructure under Egypt’s Suez Canal Green Strategy 2030.  

The two countries also plan to expand cooperation into future ship construction and repair, special-purpose vessels and exports of marine equipment to Egypt.  

The shipbuilding agreement was one of 12 cooperation documents concluded during the summit. The package included a separate maritime cooperation memorandum as well as agreements covering clean energy, power infrastructure and information and communications technology.  

South Korea and Egypt also launched negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, with the first round scheduled for the first half of 2027.  

Egypt has identified shipbuilding among the manufacturing sectors targeted for deeper cooperation, alongside electric vehicles and investment linked to the Suez Canal Economic Zone.  

A meeting in Seoul a day before the summit brought together representatives of 23 South Korean companies, with Egypt outlining plans to expand joint manufacturing in shipbuilding, automotive manufacturing, electronics, petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Egypt also proposed an integrated Korean industrial zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.  

Topics:

Suez Canal

bunkering

shipbuilding

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