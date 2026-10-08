BYD, SAIC and Cosco line up $2.5bn car-carrier plan

Chinese automaker BYD, SAIC Motor logistics arm SAIC Anji Logistics and Cosco Shipping Specialised Carriers are lining up plans covering about 20 large pure car and truck carriers worth a combined $2.5bn, according to TradeWinds.

The programmes are at different stages, and no single corporate disclosure confirms the full 20-ship, $2.5bn package. SAIC Anji Logistics launched an international tender on 23 September for two 11,000-CEU LNG dual-fuel PCTCs. The first vessel is due before September 2029 and the second within three months.

Bidders must have delivered at least 10 LNG dual-fuel car carriers of more than 7,000 CEU between 1 January 2023 and 31 August 2026. BYD has also been discussing further fleet expansion with shipyards, with designs of around 8,600 CEU and 9,200 CEU among the options under consideration.

The number of vessels, their capacity, yard allocation and commercial structure had not been finalised.

A separate contract for 10 LNG dual-fuel PCTCs of 8,200 CEU each was confirmed in September by China CSSC Holdings.

Guangzhou Shipyard International and China Shipbuilding Trading Co signed the deal with an undisclosed shipowner for more than $1bn, with deliveries scheduled between 2029 and 2031.

The buyer was not identified in the official disclosure, so the ships cannot be confirmed as a BYD order. BYD already operates dedicated vehicle carriers, including the 9,200-CEU LNG dual-fuel BYD Shenzhen, delivered in April 2025.

Cosco Shipping Specialised Carriers operates an automotive shipping business, while SAIC Anji Logistics has its own car-carrier fleet.

The reported $2.5bn total and roughly 20 vessels therefore remain an industry estimate until individual newbuilding contracts are formally disclosed.

BYD is a Shenzhen-based manufacturer of new-energy vehicles and batteries with operations spanning automotive manufacturing, electronics and energy technology.

SAIC Anji Logistics, founded in 2000, is the automotive logistics subsidiary of Shanghai-based SAIC Motor and provides finished-vehicle logistics and international transport services.

Cosco Shipping Specialised Carriers is a Guangzhou-based specialised shipping company operating vehicle carriers, multipurpose ships, heavy-lift vessels, pulp carriers and semi-submersible ships.

China CSSC Holdings is a Chinese shipbuilding group whose subsidiaries include Guangzhou Shipyard International.

Guangzhou Shipyard International builds merchant vessels including car carriers.