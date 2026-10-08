HD Hyundai Marine Solution buys engine repair group Goltens for $247.5m

South Korea’s HD Hyundai Marine Solution has agreed to buy global engine repair group Goltens for $247.5m, gaining effective 100% control of a business with 28 repair locations worldwide, according to a company filing with South Korea’s DART disclosure system.

The transaction covers US-based Goltens New York Corp and Norway-based Goltens Oslo AS. HD Hyundai Marine Solution will acquire 100% of Goltens New York Corp and a direct 41.07% stake in Goltens Oslo AS. Together with shares held within the Goltens group, the structure will give the buyer effective 100% control of the business.

The base purchase price is $247,527,966. Kasper Family Holdings LLC, Bayley Family Holdings LLC and Strand Family Holdings LLC are the sellers, with $82,509,322 allocated to each. The transaction is scheduled to close on 28 February 2027, subject to the conditions of the agreement.

Goltens operates 28 repair locations, 19 workshops and 31 corporate entities across the Americas, Europe and Asia. It employs about 1,300 people and serves more than 2,300 customers and about 5,500 vessels.

The company specialises in maintenance, repair and overhaul of two-stroke and four-stroke engines used on ships and in land-based power plants, with the ability to service equipment from multiple engine manufacturers.

The acquisition will add global technical service capacity and an overseas service network to HD Hyundai Marine Solution’s ship aftermarket business, while expanding its maintenance capabilities for land-based power generation equipment.

Goltens was founded in Brooklyn, New York, in 1940 as a marine repair business and later expanded into an international marine and industrial engineering group.

HD Hyundai Marine Solution was established in 2016 and operates across marine aftermarket services, engine parts and technical support, vessel retrofits, green solutions, digital maritime services, bunkering and land-based power plant services.