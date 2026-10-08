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2026 October 8   17:15

shipbuilding

Kawasaki Heavy Industries unveils hull-climbing shipbuilding robot

Japanese industrial group Kawasaki Heavy Industries has unveiled a four-legged shipbuilding robot designed to move across vertical and curved ship surfaces for welding and painting, according to a company statement.  

The prototype was shown publicly for the first time on 6 October during an update on Kawasaki’s Group Vision 2030 strategy.  

The robot uses physical AI to plan its work and operate on elevated and curved surfaces that are difficult to automate with conventional equipment.  

Kawasaki plans to begin demonstration testing at its Sakaide Works in Kagawa Prefecture, Japan, in 2027, with practical deployment targeted for 2028.  

The project is part of Kawasaki’s drive to automate shipbuilding operations as Japanese yards seek to address shortages of skilled workers, including welders, and improve productivity.  

Kawasaki announced a collaboration with US chipmaker NVIDIA in July to combine its shipbuilding and robotics expertise with physical AI, digital-twin and simulation technologies.  

The programme is focused on linking vessel design and production at Sakaide and expanding the use of autonomous systems and robots in ship construction.

Kawasaki has said physical AI could eventually be extended beyond construction to vessel operation, maintenance and servicing as part of what it calls a “next-generation digital shipyard”.  

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Kawasaki Heavy Industries

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