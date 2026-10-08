DP World opens $52m logistics park expansion near India’s Jawaharlal Nehru port

DP World has opened a $52m second-phase expansion of its Nhava Sheva Business Park near Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai, adding 1m square feet of warehousing capacity, according to a company statement.

The Dubai-based ports and logistics group invested about INR 5bn ($51.7m at the current exchange rate; $52m as stated by the company) in the 42-acre expansion, which was inaugurated on 7 October by executive chairman Essa Kazim and group chief executive Yuvraj Narayan.

The first phase covers 44 acres and provides 1m square feet of warehousing space. The latest addition doubles the park’s total capacity to 2m square feet.

The facility is within 5 km of Jawaharlal Nehru Port and operates as a Free Trade Warehousing Zone. DP World is integrating the site with its port operations, container freight stations, rail services and other warehousing infrastructure.

Kazim and Narayan also met Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority chairman Gaurav Dayal and deputy chairman Ravish Kumar.

Discussions included potential cooperation on Vadhavan Port and further investment in the JNPA Special Economic Zone.

DP World’s relationship with JNPA dates back nearly three decades to the concession for Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal.

The first phase of Nhava Sheva Business Park was formally inaugurated in April 2025 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates.

DP World operates across 84 countries and more than 60 ports and terminals. It generated revenue of $24.4bn in 2025, up 22%, while adjusted EBITDA rose 18% to $6.4bn. Its ports and terminals handled 93.4m TEU during the year.