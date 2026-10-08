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2026 October 8   15:57

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Argentina awards 10-year deal to reopen Villa Constitución terminal after 70 years

A 10-year concession has been awarded to Southern Silica S.R.L. and ESESA S.A. to rehabilitate and operate Terminal I at Argentina’s port of Villa Constitución after almost 70 years of inactivity, according to the Santa Fe provincial government.  

The project covers 33,015.91 square metres on the Paraná River’s main navigable waterway and carries an estimated investment commitment of $4.561m.  

The terminal will handle, process, store, classify, load, unload and dispatch sand and aggregates, with Santa Fe linking its return to service to demand generated by Argentina’s Vaca Muerta oil and gas development.  

Work includes rehabilitation of existing infrastructure, installation of operating equipment and initial and continuing dredging of the berth and adjoining water area.  

The concession can be extended by up to five years, subject to compliance with investment, financial, environmental and maintenance obligations.  

Commercial operations must begin no later than 12 months after the contract takes effect or possession of the site is handed over, whichever occurs later.  Port authority EAPVC selected the Southern Silica-ESESA consortium over Ingeniería Multipiping S.A.S. after assessing the two bids.  

The winning proposal was judged stronger overall in operating scale, sales, net worth, working capital, industry experience, commercial channels and river logistics.  

The consortium also demonstrated experience in river-sand extraction and access to vessels, dredging equipment, processing facilities, storage ponds, weighing and laboratory infrastructure and dispatch systems.  

The concession contract sets a fixed monthly fee of $12,190, payable in Argentine pesos at the applicable official exchange rate.  

“The production needs roads, railways and docks to gain competitiveness,” Santa Fe production development minister Gustavo Puccini said.  EAPVC president Hernán Salemi called Terminal I “kilometre zero and part of the historical identity” of the Villa Constitución port.  

The award followed Public Tender No. 1/2026. Ingeniería Multipiping proposed an estimated investment of $3.972m, against $4.561m from Southern Silica and ESESA.  

Southern Silica was established in 2018 as Grupo Zand’s specialist frac-sand business. Grupo Zand traces its sand-industry activities to 1943.  

ESESA is a Neuquén-based engineering, industrial services and environmental management company active in silica sands, civil and road works, industrial assembly and aggregate materials.  

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