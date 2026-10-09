US sanctions 22 tankers tied to Iranian oil and petrochemical trade

The US has imposed blocking sanctions on 22 tankers linked to Iranian petroleum and petrochemical trade, with 17 vessels targeted by the Treasury Department and five by the State Department, according to a US Treasury statement.

The Treasury action covers PARITOSH, BITU, STARWAY, GAS LUCKY, G SPRING, KANHA, KING CHAIN, POLAR, MACKEREL, GAS MARAKUA, ZIXUAN, AVA 6, TINA 5, SOGL, NOBLE SEA, SHENZHEN and EXFLAME.

The five vessels covered by the State Department action are YONG TAI, YASHAR, ARGO MARIS, BLACK MAYA and ATHE NOVA. The measures also target 10 entities and six individuals.

SHENZHEN moved more than 3.5m barrels of Iranian crude from November 2025, while TINA 5 carried more than 1.5m barrels in August 2026. STARWAY transported more than 3m barrels of naphtha from 2025 and NOBLE SEA carried more than 2m barrels of ammonia and propane-butane from mid-2025, plus 200,000 barrels of methanol in June 2026.

KANHA transported more than 3m barrels of high-sulphur fuel oil from 2021, while KING CHAIN carried several million barrels of methanol from 2023.

The five State Department-linked ships were connected to UK-based One Plus International Co Ltd and UAE-based Horizon Ship Management FZE and Hessonite Ship Management LLC. YONG TAI loaded Iranian methanol in December 2025 and petrochemicals on at least 12 other occasions from 2024. YASHAR loaded LPG at least three times in 2025 and 2026, while ARGO MARIS loaded petroleum products at least eight times between January and August 2026.

Other targets include Turkish companies Noorzad Petrokimya Urunleri Nakliye Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi, BGZ Dis Ticaret Limited Sirketi and Tuter Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited Sirketi; UAE-based ArabianPro Materials FZCO; Indian companies SSPL Solutions Private Limited and Samudra Marine Services Private Limited; and Iran-based Padideh Plastic Poshtiban Company.

The cited trade values were $3.8m for Noorzad Petrokimya, $2m for ArabianPro, $2m for SSPL Solutions, about $20m for BGZ, including $2m sourced from Padideh, and about $3.5m for Tuter Plastik. The six individuals are Turkish national Said Ahmad Noorzad; Indian nationals Dhwani Nisarg Vora, Nisarg Samir Vora, Ketan Manohar Kochikar, Bhupendrasingh Dhalsingh Sahu and Harishyam Hariharan Chundakattil. OFAC permitted certain wind-down transactions involving Samudra Marine Services until 12:01 am US Eastern time on October 23.

“No enabler of Iranian sanctions evasion is safe from the full force of Treasury’s authorities,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. OFAC also removed containerships HAKUNA MATATA, IMO 9354167, and PINOCCHIO, IMO 9400112, from the SDN List.