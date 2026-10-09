Indian refiners cut November Russian crude buying as Gulf flows recover

Indian refiners have cut purchases of Russian crude for November delivery as Urals prices rise and recovering Middle East supply gives buyers more alternatives, according to Bloomberg.

Urals cargoes loading from Baltic ports have been offered at premiums of more than $10 per barrel to Dated Brent, bringing some Russian barrels close to the price of competing Middle Eastern grades.

Russia’s share of Indian crude imports fell to about 35% in September from as much as 56% in July. Russian shipments to India averaged about 310,000 barrels per day in the four weeks through 4 October, the lowest level since March 2022.

Cargo destinations can change while vessels are at sea, making short-term shipment figures subject to revision. A separate estimate put Russian arrivals in India at about 1.75m barrels per day in September, down from about 2.1m bpd in August.

Indian refiners have also sought alternatives including the UAE’s Murban crude, Iraq’s Basrah grades and barrels from Angola.

Middle East oil flows from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain averaged 19.2m bpd in September, equivalent to more than 81% of the earlier reference level. Crude and condensate flows reached 91% of that level.

Combined crude and condensate exports from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran increased to about 14.7m bpd in September from 10.8m bpd in August. Saudi crude and condensate exports rose by about 4.2m bpd from August to 6.6m bpd in September.

Middle Eastern crude also has a shorter voyage to India and lower shipping costs than Russian Baltic barrels, strengthening its economics while tanker freight rates remain elevated.

New Delhi had not instructed refiners to reduce Russian purchases in response to US tariff risks. India is the world’s third-largest crude oil importer and has become a major destination for seaborne Russian crude.