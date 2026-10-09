Indian shipyard Cochin wins orders for more than 40 ships

India’s state-owned Cochin Shipyard has secured orders to build more than 40 vessels for customers in the US, Germany, Norway and other countries, according to Indian ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Sonowal disclosed the scale of the orderbook at a press conference in New Delhi on 8 October. “So far, we have received orders for more than 40 ships,” he said.

The minister said a large share of overseas shipbuilding orders coming to India were being placed with Cochin Shipyard, identifying the US, Germany and Norway among the countries involved.

A senior Indian shipping ministry official also said Russian entities had expressed interest in building vessels in India in partnership with domestic shipyards, including Cochin Shipyard.

Sonowal said Belgium had also shown willingness to cooperate with India in shipbuilding.

Cochin Shipyard Limited was incorporated in 1972 as a Government of India company. Based in Kochi in the southern Indian state of Kerala, it operates under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and carries out commercial and defence shipbuilding as well as ship repair.