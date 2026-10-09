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2026 October 9   11:19

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai's Vietnam yard names two 50,000-dwt tankers for October delivery

HD Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding (HVS) has named two 50,000-dwt oil tankers, Atlantic Aurora and Atlantic Challenger, ahead of their scheduled deliveries in October, according to an official statement from Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (SBIC).  

The vessels, hull numbers S576 and S577, were named at a ceremony on 8 October. Atlantic Aurora, S576, is scheduled for delivery on 9 October, while Atlantic Challenger, S577, is due to be handed over on 22 October 2026.  

Both tankers are 183.06 metres long, 32.2 metres wide and 19.1 metres deep. They are fitted with Hyundai main engines, classed by KR and were completed in 10 months.  

HVS chief executive Jin Sang Ho attended the ceremony alongside board members, department heads and representatives of partner companies, customers and shipowners.

A shipowner representative assigned the names Atlantic Aurora and Atlantic Challenger to the two vessels.  

HVS is a limited liability shipbuilding company established in Vietnam in 1996. Its corporate activities include shipbuilding and offshore-related work.  

SBIC is a Vietnamese state-owned shipbuilding corporation organised under a parent-subsidiary structure, with its parent company wholly owned by the state.

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