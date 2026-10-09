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2026 October 9   11:32

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Eni-GIP venture installs world’s first purpose-built offshore CCS platform in UK

The world’s first purpose-built offshore platform dedicated to carbon capture and storage for industrial decarbonisation has been installed in Liverpool Bay in the UK, according to Eni CCUS Holding.  

The Douglas CCS platform will serve as the offshore hub of the Liverpool Bay CO₂ transportation and storage system, which forms the backbone of the UK’s HyNet industrial decarbonisation cluster.  

It will receive CO₂ captured from industrial facilities across North West England and North Wales and route it through existing offshore pipelines repurposed to transport the gas to depleted natural gas reservoirs for permanent storage.  

Douglas CCS was delivered in less than 18 months from contract award under a programme covering engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning.  

The facility comprises 1,885 tonnes of topside equipment, a 1,755-tonne supporting jacket and eight foundation piles with a combined weight of 730 tonnes securing the structure to the seabed.  Installation of the platform is part of a wider construction programme across the Liverpool Bay CCS network, which is about 50% complete.

The project combines purpose-built infrastructure with existing offshore assets being repurposed for CO₂ transportation and storage.  

Around 60% of total project expenditure is being delivered through UK-based supply chains. Construction is supporting more than 2,000 jobs, while about 200 to 300 long-term roles are expected over more than 25 years of operations.  

Eni CCUS Holding is jointly owned by Eni and Global Infrastructure Partners and holds a portfolio of carbon capture and storage projects that includes Liverpool Bay CCS. Eni is a co-owner of the company.

Global Infrastructure Partners is an infrastructure investment manager and the other co-owner of Eni CCUS Holding; it is part of BlackRock. BlackRock is the parent organisation of Global Infrastructure Partners.

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