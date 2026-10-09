India brings leading shipbuilders into icebreaker plans with Russia

India is developing domestic capacity to build icebreakers with Russia and has brought some of its leading shipbuilders into the effort, according to TASS.

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed the cooperation on 8 October but did not identify the shipyards involved or disclose the number, type or value of the vessels.

The move builds on several years of India-Russia talks on Arctic shipping and shipbuilding. The countries held their first joint working group meeting on the Northern Sea Route in New Delhi on 10 October 2024, covering cargo transit, joint Arctic shipbuilding projects and training Indian seafarers for polar navigation.

A second working group meeting was held in Murmansk, Russia, on 3 July 2025, followed by maritime consultations in New Delhi in November 2025 covering shipbuilding, port development, maritime logistics and Arctic operations.

Sonowal had raised the prospect in January 2024, saying: “We may also see Russian icebreakers being built at Indian shipyards.”

Rosatom director general Alexey Likhachev said in September 2026 that shipbuilding, including Arctic vessels, formed part of discussions linked to the Northern Sea Route and the wider Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor. A memorandum under preparation envisaged India-related cargo traffic of at least 5m tonnes by 2030 and a first pilot voyage in 2027.

One previously discussed scenario involved four non-nuclear icebreakers worth more than INR 40bn ($413.5m), with Cochin Shipyard and what is now Swan Defence and Heavy Industries each potentially building two vessels. The four-ship configuration, value and allocation between the yards have not been officially confirmed.

A senior Indian shipping ministry official also said on 8 October that Russian entities had expressed interest in building ships in India with local yards, including Cochin Shipyard.

Cochin Shipyard is a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, incorporated in 1972 and based in Kochi, Kerala.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries, formerly Reliance Naval and Engineering, operates the Pipavav shipyard in Gujarat and adopted its current name in January 2025.

Rosatom is Russia’s state atomic energy corporation, with activities that include the country’s nuclear-powered icebreaker fleet and Northern Sea Route infrastructure.