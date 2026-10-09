Cosco delivers world’s first 325,000-dwt methanol ore carrier

Chinese shipbuilder Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry has delivered the world’s first 325,000-dwt methanol dual-fuel ore carrier, Yuan Hai Si Lu, in Shanghai on 9 October, according to a company statement.

The vessel was built by Yangzhou Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry for Cosco Shipping Bulk. Sister ship Yuan Hai Ling Hang was named on the same day at the builder’s yard in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province.

Yuan Hai Si Lu is 339.9 metres long, has a moulded beam of 62 metres and can carry 325,000 tonnes of iron ore. Its dual-fuel propulsion system allows it to switch between methanol and conventional fuel.

A single methanol bunkering gives the ship a range of about 20,000 nautical miles. Running entirely on green methanol is expected to cut CO2 emissions by about 50,000 tonnes a year, almost eliminate sulphur oxide emissions and substantially reduce nitrogen oxide emissions.

The vessel also uses a digital delivery system identified by Cosco and China Classification Society as the first of its kind for a ship. It incorporates a 1:1 three-dimensional digital model linking drawings, certificates, equipment records, maintenance plans and spare-parts information across design, procurement, construction, delivery and maintenance.

China Classification Society carried out plan approval and construction surveys, with the vessel meeting IMO EEDI Phase III energy-efficiency requirements.

Yuan Hai Si Lu was named in Yangzhou on 1 September. The quay outfitting period for Yuan Hai Ling Hang was shortened by nearly one month compared with the lead ship as construction moved into the series phase.

Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry is the shipbuilding, ship repair and marine engineering arm of China Cosco Shipping Corporation.

Yangzhou Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry is its Yangzhou-based shipbuilding subsidiary. Cosco Shipping Bulk is the group company responsible for dry bulk shipping operations.