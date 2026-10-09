Singapore LNG starts its first small-scale jetty for 2m-tonne bunker reload demand

Singapore LNG Corporation has started construction of a third jetty at its Jurong Island terminal that will handle LNG carriers of between 5,800 cbm and 80,000 cbm and support about 2m tonnes per annum of LNG bunker reload demand, according to a company statement.

The facility will be SLNG’s first berth dedicated to small and mid-scale LNG vessels and is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2028. It will also handle break-bulk and other small-scale LNG operations.

SLNG marked the start of construction on 9 October at a ceremony attended by chairman Gan Seow Kee, chief executive Leong Wei Hung and Roger Chia, chairman of project contractor Rotary Engineering Pte Ltd.

Once the new jetty is operational, SLNG’s existing facilities and Jetty 3 could together support up to 3m tonnes per annum of LNG bunker reloads, depending on market demand. SLNG said Singapore was the world’s leading LNG bunkering port in 2025 and cited industry estimates showing about 1,700 LNG dual-fuelled vessels scheduled to be in operation globally by 2029.

The company has also secured International Sustainability and Carbon Certification EU certification for handling bio-LNG at the Jurong Island terminal. The certification covers storage, regasification and gas send-out, bunkering and trucking services. Jetty 3 will also be able to handle bio-LNG.

Singapore LNG Corporation Pte Ltd was incorporated in June 2009 by Singapore’s Energy Market Authority to develop, build, own and operate the country’s first LNG import terminal. The terminal began commercial operations in May 2013.