Norwegian fishing vessel Bela Marie catches fire during repairs in Denmark

A fire broke out aboard Norwegian fishing vessel Bela Marie during repairs at Karstensens Skibsværft in Skagen, Denmark, early on 9 October, spreading from a technical room to the engine room and wheelhouse, according to an emergency record from Nordjyllands Beredskab. The skipper was taken to Hjørring Hospital for observation after being examined at the scene.

The blaze began at about 0330 local time. An emergency call was recorded at 0344 for a fire aboard a vessel alongside in Skagen.

Bela Marie lost electrical power during the fire, triggering an alarm that woke the skipper, who was staying on board while the vessel was at the yard. He raised the alarm and attempted to fight the fire before emergency crews arrived.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control and initially left the yard, but were called back at 0623 after smoke again emerged from insulation material aboard the vessel. The renewed smoke was subsequently brought under control. Firefighters from Ålbæk also joined the response.

Bela Marie is a Norwegian-flagged fishing vessel, IMO 8822387 and call sign LAUS. The approximately 27-metre ship was built in 1989 and is owned by Nye Leithe AS.