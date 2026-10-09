Malta warns EU carbon rules could drive shipping traffic to non-EU ports

Malta has warned that shipping decarbonisation rules must remain practical and fair to avoid shifting maritime traffic, investment and emissions outside Europe, according to a government statement.

Maltese Energy, Environment and Grand Harbour Regeneration Minister Miriam Dalli set out the position at the Malta Maritime Summit in Valletta on 7 October, arguing that European climate regulation must not undermine the competitiveness of the region’s shipping sector.

“Shipping must definitely decarbonise. The question is how we manage that required transition,” Dalli said. She argued that regulation must give shipping companies sufficient predictability to invest while avoiding competitive distortions that could push cargo flows and investment to ports outside the EU.

Maritime transport entered the EU Emissions Trading System in 2024, with the regime covering 40% of applicable emissions for 2024, 70% for 2025 and 100% from 2026. Methane and nitrous oxide also enter the maritime ETS scope from 2026 alongside carbon dioxide.

Dalli highlighted the exposure of European transhipment hubs competing with ports outside the bloc.

Malta in July backed proposed ETS changes intended to protect Malta Freeport. The revised approach would remove charges from certain transhipment cargo arriving from non-EU ports and not destined for the EU, while widening neighbouring-port provisions to cover competing North African ports. The changes are intended to reduce incentives for shipping lines to divert traffic through non-EU hubs solely to cut ETS costs.

Maltese Sustainable Mobility Minister Chris Bonett made a similar intervention at the summit on 6 October, arguing that new decarbonisation rules must be accompanied by standards that can realistically be implemented. He also warned that fragmented regulation increases uncertainty and costs for maritime operators.

Malta has introduced shore-to-ship electricity for cruise vessels in the Grand Harbour, allowing connected ships to switch off auxiliary engines while berthed. The system can reduce local air pollution from those vessels by about 90%.

Malta Vision 2050 identifies maritime activities as part of the country’s long-term economic strategy, while the government is targeting average annual economic growth of 5% through 2035. Malta has the largest ship register in Europe and the sixth largest worldwide, giving the island state a direct interest in the development of European and global shipping regulation.