Costa Rica court lifts block on $600m Puerto Caldera concession

A Costa Rican court has removed a legal block on the 30-year, roughly $600m Puerto Caldera concession, allowing the major Pacific port modernisation process to resume, according to an INCOP statement.

The Administrative Litigation and Civil Treasury Court revoked the precautionary measure on 7 October, overturning a restriction imposed on 27 July and rejecting the application filed against the Costa Rican state and the Costa Rican Institute of Pacific Ports, or INCOP.

The dispute centred on the environmental status of land linked to the project and its relationship with the Tivives Protected Zone.

Resolution 2026007168 found that claimant Daniel Rojas Pochet had not sufficiently demonstrated a risk of environmental damage to the protected area. The court considered assessments dated 21 August and 23 September from Costa Rica’s National System of Conservation Areas, which concluded that the area covered by the new concession lies entirely outside the Tivives Protected Zone.

The ruling allows the concession process to continue but does not authorise construction to begin immediately. Physical works remain subject to the required environmental, technical and administrative approvals.

Costa Rica awarded the concession to Consorcio Sunset on 17 March 2026. The consortium brings together APM Terminals and Hanseatic Global Terminals. INCOP estimated investment at about $600m when bids were received in November 2025.

The tender provides for a 30-year concession covering the construction, development, maintenance and operation of the modernised port.

Puerto Caldera is Costa Rica’s main port on the Pacific coast.