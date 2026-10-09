  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Costa Rica court lifts block on $600m Puerto Caldera concession

2026 October 9   15:31

ports

Costa Rica court lifts block on $600m Puerto Caldera concession

A Costa Rican court has removed a legal block on the 30-year, roughly $600m Puerto Caldera concession, allowing the major Pacific port modernisation process to resume, according to an INCOP statement.  

The Administrative Litigation and Civil Treasury Court revoked the precautionary measure on 7 October, overturning a restriction imposed on 27 July and rejecting the application filed against the Costa Rican state and the Costa Rican Institute of Pacific Ports, or INCOP.  

The dispute centred on the environmental status of land linked to the project and its relationship with the Tivives Protected Zone.  

Resolution 2026007168 found that claimant Daniel Rojas Pochet had not sufficiently demonstrated a risk of environmental damage to the protected area.  The court considered assessments dated 21 August and 23 September from Costa Rica’s National System of Conservation Areas, which concluded that the area covered by the new concession lies entirely outside the Tivives Protected Zone.  

The ruling allows the concession process to continue but does not authorise construction to begin immediately. Physical works remain subject to the required environmental, technical and administrative approvals.  

Costa Rica awarded the concession to Consorcio Sunset on 17 March 2026. The consortium brings together APM Terminals and Hanseatic Global Terminals.  INCOP estimated investment at about $600m when bids were received in November 2025.

The tender provides for a 30-year concession covering the construction, development, maintenance and operation of the modernised port.  

Puerto Caldera is Costa Rica’s main port on the Pacific coast.  

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:06

Vietnam container terminals launch shared berth for three large containerships

17:16

Estonian port operator Tallinna Sadam cargo falls 3.3% as cruise traffic jumps 26%

16:45

US defence firm Anduril, US Navy commit $6.6bn to Maryland submarine yard

16:25

Golar agrees to buy Japanese LNG carrier for fourth FLNG conversion

16:23

BIMCO adopts retrofit clause to split costs and fuel savings

16:13

EU imports record 12.18m tonnes of Russian Yamal LNG in nine months

16:10

Georgia’s Poti handles 525,211 TEU in the first nine months of 2026

15:46

CMB.TECH sends world’s first ammonia-powered bulker to Australia

15:13

Malta warns EU carbon rules could drive shipping traffic to non-EU ports

14:45

Norwegian fishing vessel Bela Marie catches fire during repairs in Denmark

13:41

Singapore LNG starts its first small-scale jetty for 2m-tonne bunker reload demand

13:12

Cosco delivers world’s first 325,000-dwt methanol ore carrier

12:21

India brings leading shipbuilders into icebreaker plans with Russia

12:01

Oman’s Duqm port liner connectivity jumps 213% after Hormuz closure

11:32

Eni-GIP venture installs world’s first purpose-built offshore CCS platform in UK

11:19

HD Hyundai's Vietnam yard names two 50,000-dwt tankers for October delivery

10:42

Indian shipyard Cochin wins orders for more than 40 ships

10:20

Indian refiners cut November Russian crude buying as Gulf flows recover

09:56

US sanctions 22 tankers tied to Iranian oil and petrochemical trade

2026 October 8

18:05

HD Hyundai Marine Solution buys engine repair group Goltens for $247.5m

17:15

Kawasaki Heavy Industries unveils hull-climbing shipbuilding robot

16:45

BYD, SAIC and Cosco line up $2.5bn car-carrier plan

16:25

South Korea and Egypt sign shipbuilding pact covering LNG bunkering

16:05

India and EU launch green shipping corridor for ammonia and methanol

15:57

Argentina awards 10-year deal to reopen Villa Constitución terminal after 70 years

15:55

DP World opens $52m logistics park expansion near India’s Jawaharlal Nehru port

15:44

Maersk lifts UK and Ireland inland fuel surcharge to 20%

15:24

South Korea probes tanker routes after 176,000 tonnes of fuel shipped to Russia

15:04

Germany blocks Chinese carrier Cosco's 80% Hamburg logistics takeover

14:55

UK hits 12 tankers and two Russian oil producers with new sanctions

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news