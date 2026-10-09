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2026 October 9   16:25

shipbuilding

Golar agrees to buy Japanese LNG carrier for fourth FLNG conversion

Bermuda-incorporated Golar LNG has agreed to acquire Japanese shipping group NYK Line’s 2013-built LNG carrier Grace Dahlia for conversion into its fourth floating LNG production unit, according to a company statement. The purchase price has not been disclosed.  

The Japanese-flagged Grace Dahlia has LNG storage capacity of 177,427 cubic metres, around 20% more than Golar’s 3.5m-tonnes-per-year FLNG Esperanza, which is being converted at Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore’s yard in China.  

The additional storage is intended to give prospective customers greater flexibility when offloading LNG while retaining the benefits of Golar’s repeat MKII design.  

Grace Dahlia will be converted alongside Esperanza at the same Chinese yard, with redelivery scheduled for 2029. Golar has called the project the “world’s earliest available FLNG capacity” at that point.  The vessel will provide the donor hull for Golar’s fourth FLNG project, ordered on 12 August 2026.

The company has budgeted about $2.45bn for the 3.5m-tpa unit, including the conversion vessel, previously ordered compressors and gas turbines, yard supervision, spares, crew training, contingencies, initial bunker supply, commissioning and delivery to its future operating site.  

Golar is targeting a long-term charter for the unit and has said commercial discussions over its employment are advanced.

The fourth unit is expected to increase Golar’s controlled liquefaction capacity by about 40% to more than 12m tpa.  

Grace Dahlia was delivered in 2013. The 300-metre vessel has a beam of 52 metres, four Moss-type spherical LNG tanks and gross tonnage of 141,671.  

Golar LNG Limited is a Bermuda-incorporated company focused on floating LNG production. It exited conventional LNG shipping following the 2025 sale of LNG carrier Golar Arctic. Its first converted FLNG, Hilli, began LNG production in 2018.  

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, known as NYK Line, is a Japanese shipping company active in international marine transportation and related businesses.  

Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Limited is a Chinese offshore engineering and shipbuilding company.

Topics:

LNG carrier

CIMC

NYK

FLNG

vessel conversion

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