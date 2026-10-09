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2026 October 9   16:45

shipbuilding

US defence firm Anduril, US Navy commit $6.6bn to Maryland submarine yard

US defence technology company Anduril Industries and the US Navy are committing up to $6.6bn to Arsenal-2, a new submarine manufacturing complex planned for Sparrows Point, Maryland, according to a company statement.  

The commitment comprises $3.7bn of private capital from Anduril and a US Navy contract worth up to $2.9bn, with payments linked to demonstrated production outcomes.  Anduril will build and operate Arsenal-2 on a 187-acre site in Baltimore County.

The facility is planned to cover more than 2m sq ft, with permitting and site preparation starting immediately and construction beginning after approvals are secured. Initial operations are scheduled for 2030.  

The yard will produce complex components and large-scale assemblies for Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarines, with output destined for General Dynamics Electric Boat and HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding for final construction.  

The project also includes production capability for submarine components and autonomous underwater vessels.  Torpedo tubes are among the first components planned for production.

Anduril is also establishing a 160,000-sq-ft manufacturing facility in Orange County, California, to develop and qualify production methods before Arsenal-2 begins operations.  

The Maryland project is expected to create more than 3,100 permanent direct jobs and support more than 11,000 additional jobs. It is also expected to generate more than $2bn in annual economic output, including about $312m in annual wages.  

Anduril Industries was founded in 2017 and develops autonomous systems, military hardware and software. Its manufacturing network includes operations in Ohio, Rhode Island, California and Australia.  

General Dynamics Electric Boat is a subsidiary of US aerospace and defence group General Dynamics and specialises in the design and construction of nuclear-powered submarines.  

Newport News Shipbuilding is a division of HII and builds and maintains nuclear-powered vessels for the US Navy.

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