CMB.TECH sends world’s first ammonia-powered bulker to Australia

Belgian maritime group CMB.TECH has sent the 210,000-dwt Mineral Europa on its maiden voyage to Australia after the vessel completed sea trials, according to a company statement.

The 2026-built Newcastlemax is the first ammonia-powered dry bulk vessel in CMB.TECH’s fleet and what the company says is the world’s first ship of its type. Its dual-fuel propulsion allows it to operate on ammonia or conventional marine fuel.

“Today marks a defining moment for CMB.TECH and for the shipping industry,” chief executive Alexander Saverys said.

CMB.TECH has 21 ammonia-powered ships scheduled for delivery through 2029, comprising 18 dry bulk carriers, one container ship and two chemical tankers. Most are expected within the next nine months.

The group is also investing in ammonia storage infrastructure and bunker barges to support the new fleet. The project involves CMB.TECH, CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding and WinGD. WinGD’s X72DF-A ammonia-fuelled engine completed factory acceptance testing in China in June 2026 for the first of ten 210,000-dwt bulk carriers ordered by CMB.TECH.

CMB.TECH NV is an Antwerp-headquartered diversified maritime group with a combined fleet of about 235 dry bulk vessels, crude oil tankers, chemical tankers, container ships and offshore energy vessels. It also supplies hydrogen and ammonia fuel through its own production and third-party producers.

CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding is a Chinese shipbuilding company. WinGD is a Swiss marine power company.