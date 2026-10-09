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2026 October 9   16:10

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Georgia’s Poti handles 525,211 TEU in the first nine months of 2026

APM Terminals Poti handled 525,211 TEU in the first nine months of 2026, up 9% from 481,473 TEU a year earlier, as rising volumes pushed the Georgian gateway closer to its capacity limit, according to a company statement.  

July was the terminal’s strongest month of the year at 65,759 TEU. Container vessel calls rose to 336 from 268 in the same period of 2025, with 45 calls recorded in September.  

General cargo throughput climbed 61.7% to 324,656 tonnes from 200,768 tonnes, while ferry cargo increased to 162,843 tonnes from 123,350 tonnes.  

APM Terminals Poti head Zviad Chkhartishvili said annual container volumes were likely to exceed the port’s current 600,000-TEU capacity. He put its practical handling limit at about 650,000 TEU this year and said further expansion would be needed as cargo flows increase.  

The operator is investing $7.1m in a multipurpose mobile harbour crane scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026. The equipment is expected to lift container capacity above 650,000 TEU and add about 500,000 tonnes of annual handling capability for containerised and non-containerised cargo.  Poti handled a record 636,466 TEU in 2025.

Throughput reached 277,081 TEU in the first five months of 2026, compared with 255,944 TEU in the same period of 2025 and 225,630 TEU in 2024.  

Georgia’s seaports and terminals handled 15.4m tonnes of cargo in the first nine months of 2026, up 24% year on year.  

APM Terminals Poti operates a multipurpose Black Sea port with 15 berths, 2,900 metres of quay and rail connections.

APM Terminals is a port and terminal operating company within A.P. Moller-Maersk, the Danish transport and logistics group.

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