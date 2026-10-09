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2026 October 9   16:13

LNG

EU imports record 12.18m tonnes of Russian Yamal LNG in nine months

European Union ports took a record 12.18m tonnes of LNG from Russia’s Yamal LNG project in the first nine months of 2026, up 9.5% year on year, according to an analysis by German environmental group Urgewald.  

The 167 cargoes had an estimated gross value of €7.88bn ($8.83bn), with European destinations accounting for 85% of Yamal’s recorded deliveries by volume.

Worldwide shipments from the project fell 1.3%.  EU deliveries dropped 13.6% year on year in the third quarter to 2.21m tonnes, worth an estimated €1.92bn ($2.15bn). September volumes reached 792,440 tonnes, valued at about €818m ($916m). 

France took nearly three-quarters of Yamal LNG delivered to EU ports in September. No cargoes were recorded in Spain or at Belgium’s Zeebrugge terminal during the month.  

Urgewald calculated the estimates by multiplying monthly delivered tonnage by 13.7 MWh per tonne and the relevant monthly TTF benchmark gas price. The figures are indicative gross-payment estimates, not verified contract payments, and exclude contract discounts, transport, regasification fees, taxes and subsequent resales.  

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