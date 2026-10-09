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2026 October 9   17:16

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Estonian port operator Tallinna Sadam cargo falls 3.3% as cruise traffic jumps 26%

Estonian port operator Tallinna Sadam handled 3.262m tonnes of cargo in the third quarter of 2026, down 3.3% year on year, while passenger traffic rose 2.1% to 2.807m, according to a company statement.  Cruise traffic recorded the strongest growth. Cruise passenger numbers increased 25.8% to 122,000, while cruise vessel calls rose 17.6% to 87.  Passenger volumes increased 17.6% on the Tallinn-Stockholm route to 173,000, 6.2% on Muuga-Vuosaari to 64,000 and 0.6% on Tallinn-Helsinki to 2.413m.  

Ro-ro cargo rose 4.1% to 1.583m tonnes and general cargo increased 47.4% to 189,000 tonnes. Liquid bulk dropped 32.3% to 251,000 tonnes, dry bulk fell 14.1% to 678,000 tonnes and container cargo declined 2.4% to 529,000 tonnes.

Container throughput decreased 1.7% to 66,267 TEU.  Total vessel calls edged down 0.2% to 1,889. Cargo vessel calls increased 0.5% to 373, passenger vessel calls fell 1.2% to 1,429 and cruise calls rose 17.6% to 87.  

Tallinna Sadam chairman Valdo Kalm said liquid bulk volumes had declined because of the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, while dry bulk had been affected by seasonality as grain transportation started earlier last year. He said the company expects higher grain volumes in the following periods.  On the Saaremaa and Hiiumaa ferry routes, passenger numbers increased 0.3% to 949,000 and vehicle numbers rose 0.6% to 434,000, while the number of trips declined 0.2% to 6,961.  

The icebreaker Botnica recorded 17 charter days during the quarter, down 15.0% from 20 a year earlier, with an 18% utilisation rate. The vessel moved to North Sea work in September.  

For the first nine months of 2026, cargo throughput fell 4.5% to 9.743m tonnes and passenger numbers declined 0.3% to 6.394m. Vessel calls decreased 3.2% to 5,265.  

Over the same nine-month period, ferry passenger numbers increased 0.5% to 2.004m and vehicle numbers rose 1.4% to 967,000, while trips fell 0.1% to 17,866. Botnica recorded 147 charter days, up 13.1%, with a 54% utilisation rate.  

The third-quarter figures are preliminary as of 9 October 2026 and may be revised in the next financial report.  

AS Tallinna Sadam is an Estonian public limited company operating passenger and cargo harbour infrastructure and acting as the parent company of the Tallinna Sadam group. OÜ TS Laevad is its private limited company subsidiary providing ferry services between mainland Estonia and the country’s main islands. 

Topics:

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Port of Tallinn

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