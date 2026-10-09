BIMCO adopts retrofit clause to split costs and fuel savings

Global shipping association BIMCO has adopted the Energy Saving Device Retrofit Addendum 2026, creating a standard framework for shipowners and charterers to divide the costs and benefits of energy-saving retrofits during existing time charters, according to an association statement.

Adopted on 8 October, the addendum allows the parties to agree how retrofit costs, time implications, operational benefits and environmental benefits are shared rather than imposing a fixed commercial formula.

“The new addendum addresses a long-standing commercial challenge. Energy-saving technologies have become increasingly sophisticated, but investments in retrofit projects have been complicated by a misalignment of commercial interests between owners and charterers,” said BIMCO deputy secretary general and director of contractual affairs Stinne Taiger Ivø.

Owners may fund the purchase and installation of equipment while some or all of the resulting fuel savings and other operational benefits accrue to charterers during the charter period. That split can reduce incentives to invest even when a retrofit could deliver significant fuel and environmental savings.

The technology-neutral framework is designed to cover existing and future energy-saving systems. Where performance needs to be measured, the parties must agree technical assessment arrangements in a Performance Assessment Protocol contained in Schedule II. It can also accommodate benefits arising under existing or future environmental schemes.

“The shipping industry is under increasing pressure to cut emissions and improve energy efficiency. Our objective has been to create a practical tool that can help unlock investments in retrofit solutions and support the industry's decarbonisation efforts,” said Nicholas Fell, chairperson of BIMCO’s Documentary Committee.

The document was developed by a subcommittee representing shipowners, charterers and P&I insurers.

BIMCO is a non-profit international shipping association founded in 1905. It has about 2,100 members in 120 countries, covering 64% of world tonnage, and develops standard contracts and clauses for the maritime industry.