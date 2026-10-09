Vietnam container terminals launch shared berth for three large containerships

Two Vietnamese container terminals have started commercial operations at a shared 1,200-metre berth that can handle three large containerships simultaneously and could add nearly 900,000 TEU of annual capacity, according to an official statement from Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC).

Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT) and Tan Cang-Cai Mep Thi Vai Terminal (TCTT) have linked their adjacent facilities in the Cai Mep-Thi Vai deep-water port cluster in Ho Chi Minh City.

Each terminal contributes 600 metres of quay to the combined berth. The arrangement raises the maximum number of large ships that can be handled at the two facilities at the same time from two to three.

Handling capacity at each terminal is expected to rise by about 30% to 40%, equal to an additional 400,000 to 500,000 TEU a year. The combined gain could reach nearly 900,000 TEU annually.

The commercial launch took place on 9 October after more than two years of work to connect infrastructure and operating systems. The terminals opened an internal connection gate and signed a memorandum of understanding on 24 May 2024. The model was tested with WAN HAI 331 on 30 March 2026, followed by a joint operation with ZIM SHENZHEN in September.

Four quay cranes and 20 terminal tractors were deployed in that operation, while TCTT handled 861 containers, equivalent to 1,485 TEU, at an average rate of 94.25 containers per hour.