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2026 October 11   06:37

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SLB lands 15-year TotalEnergies global digital drilling deal

SLB has secured a 15-year agreement with TotalEnergies to deploy its DrillPlan well planning and engineering technology across the French energy group’s global upstream portfolio, according to a company statement.  

The deal will move TotalEnergies towards a standardised digital planning environment linking subsurface information with well planning and engineering across its operations.  

DrillPlan will integrate offset-well data, trajectory designs, casing and completion inputs, and planning assumptions used during well construction. Engineering teams will work from a common set of data, plans and assumptions.  

The platform is also designed to connect workflows, accommodate custom processes and allow additional digital technologies to be deployed across operations.  

“Operators are increasingly looking for scalable technologies that can support more consistent planning decisions across large and diverse portfolios,” said Rakesh Jaggi, president of SLB’s Digital business.  Financial terms were not disclosed.  

The agreement follows a separate 10-year digital partnership between SLB and TotalEnergies announced in July 2024. That programme initially focused on reservoir engineering, geoscience modelling and interpretation, including the use of artificial intelligence with applications on SLB’s Delfi digital platform.  

SLB is incorporated in Curaçao and has principal executive offices in Paris, Houston and The Hague. The technology company operates in more than 100 countries.  

TotalEnergies SE is a French energy company headquartered at Paris La Défense. Its activities include oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. It employs more than 100,000 people and operates in about 120 countries.

Topics:

drilling

TotalEnergies

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