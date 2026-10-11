ENGIE to add 42.6 MW of wind power at Belgium’s Port of Zeebrugge

French energy group ENGIE and its partners will start civil works in October on eight wind turbines at Belgium’s Port of Zeebrugge with combined capacity of 42.6 MW, according to a company statement.

The project is being financed by ENGIE, Port of Antwerp-Bruges and Portfineco, with ENGIE set to manage the turbines for project company Seagull I. Three Vestas V150-6.0 MW turbines with combined capacity of 18 MW will be installed at Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s RoRo terminal. International Car Operators will host another five turbines: two V150-6.0 MW units totalling 12 MW at its southern inlet dock and three V136-4.2 MW turbines totalling 12.6 MW at its northern inlet dock.

The V150 turbines will have rotor diameters of 150 metres and tip heights of 200 metres. The V136 units will have 136-metre rotors and tip heights of 180 metres. Installation of the towers, nacelles and blades is scheduled for the second half of 2027, with electricity generation due to begin in early 2028.

Annual production is expected to reach about 115 GWh, equivalent to the average electricity consumption of around 33,000 Belgian households. International Car Operators already hosts 11 wind turbines with combined capacity of 44 MW. Sweco said permits for the new project are final. Its environmental work covered bird movements and collision risks, with measures including changes to turbine locations and temporary shutdowns during periods of intense bird activity.

“With this project, we are strengthening Zeebrugge’s role as an energy hub for the region,” ENGIE Belgium chief executive Vincent Verbeke said. Portfineco is owned 50% by Port of Antwerp-Bruges and 50% by Flemish municipal energy holding Zefier.

ENGIE is a French energy group active in power generation, renewable energy, flexibility and storage, energy networks and customer supply. It generated revenue of €71.9bn ($80.5bn) in 2025 and has more than 90,000 employees worldwide. In Belgium, it has 8.5 GW of generation capacity, around 7,500 employees and about 3m residential, professional and industrial customers. It operates 217 wind turbines in the country with combined capacity of 611 MW.

Port of Antwerp-Bruges is the Belgian port authority formed around the ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge. Zefier is a Flemish municipal energy holding, while Portfineco is its jointly owned investment vehicle with Port of Antwerp-Bruges.