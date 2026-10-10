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2026 October 10   06:43

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Port of Melbourne August container trade jumps 13.1% to 323,000 TEU

Container traffic at Australia’s Port of Melbourne rose 13.1% year on year to 323,000 TEU in August 2026, an increase of about 38,000 TEU, according to a port trade update.  Full container imports excluding Bass Strait traffic increased 11.2% to 129,000 TEU, while full exports rose 12.9% to 63,000 TEU.  

Transhipment volumes jumped 56.1% to 23,000 TEU. Bass Strait container traffic increased 3.5% to 28,000 TEU, while empty-container movements excluding Bass Strait rose 11.3% to 81,000 TEU.  

Detailed monthly figures put total August throughput at 323,301 TEU, comprising 234,543 TEU of full containers and 88,758 TEU of empties. The figures cover vessels departing the port between 1 and 31 August and exclude Station Pier.  

Container traffic reached 608,000 TEU in the first two months of the port’s 2027 financial year, up 5.7% from the same period a year earlier.  Full imports increased 4.9% to 239,000 TEU, full exports rose 1.8% to 120,000 TEU and transhipments climbed 50.5% to 45,000 TEU.  

Non-containerised trade totalled 2.31m revenue tonnes in August, up 13.1% year on year.  Motor-vehicle traffic rose 33.9% to 847,000 revenue tonnes, dry bulk increased 56.7% to 577,000 revenue tonnes and breakbulk climbed 37.1% to 89,000 revenue tonnes. Liquid bulk fell 26.3% to 460,000 revenue tonnes.  

Port of Melbourne Operations Pty Ltd manages the commercial port under a 50-year lease that began in 2016 and is responsible for the planning, development and management of port land and shipping channels.  Port of Melbourne handled 3.52m TEU in the financial year ended June 2026, marking its second consecutive year of record container throughput.

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