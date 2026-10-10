Indian shipyard wins repeat order for two luxury river cruise ships

Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited has secured a repeat order from Heritage River Journeys Private Limited to build two luxury river cruise vessels, with deliveries due in June 2029 and June 2030, according to Cochin Shipyard's 9 October 2026 stock exchange filing.

Cochin Shipyard Limited, the parent company, classifies the contract as a “Notable” order, covering INR 1 billion to INR 2.5 billion ($10.3 million-$25.8 million at the current INR/USD rate). The exact contract value and individual vessel prices were not disclosed.

The award follows an earlier order placed by Heritage River Journeys in June 2025. That programme began with a construction contract for one luxury river cruise vessel and a letter of intent for a second, with the second construction contract signed in December 2025. Those vessels were intended to operate on the Brahmaputra River.

The October 2026 disclosure gives no dimensions, passenger capacity, propulsion system or intended operating route for the new pair, and does not state that they will share the specifications of the earlier vessels.

Cochin Shipyard states that neither its promoters, promoter group nor group companies have an interest in Heritage River Journeys and that the contract is not a related-party transaction. Cochin Shipyard shares ended Friday about 2% higher. The filing was made at about 15:13 IST, after most of the day's gain had already occurred, so no causal link between the order and the share-price move can be established.

Cochin Shipyard Limited is an Indian shipbuilding and ship-repair company headquartered in Kochi, Kerala. It was incorporated in 1972 and operates under India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; the Government of India owns 67.91%.

Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited, based in Howrah, West Bengal, is a wholly owned Cochin Shipyard subsidiary focused on inland and coastal vessels. It became wholly owned in November 2019.