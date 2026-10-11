South Korean boxship completes first Europe round trip via Arctic

South Korean operator PanStar Line.com’s 2,758-TEU PanStar Acro returned to Busan on 11 October after completing the country’s first round-trip container voyage between South Korea and Europe through the Arctic, according to South Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

The ship berthed at Jaseongdae Pier at about 08:24, ending a 50-day voyage that began at Busan New Port on 22 August. It carried 737 TEU of export cargo, including chemicals, used vehicles and auto parts.

PanStar Acro entered Arctic waters on 31 August before calling at Felixstowe on 12 September, Rotterdam on 13 September and Gdansk on 18 September. It began the return leg on 19 September and sailed back through the Arctic without another intermediate call.

South Korean vessels had used Arctic waters before, including voyages in 2013 and 2016, but PanStar Acro is the first South Korean container ship to complete a round trip between South Korea and Europe through the route.

Before departure, PanStar estimated the Busan-Rotterdam Arctic route would cut sailing distance by about 35% and transit time by about 10 days compared with the Suez Canal route. The ministry plans to assess actual voyage distance, transit time, fuel consumption and operating costs using data collected during the trip.

The trial involved the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, Korea Ocean Business Corporation and the Korea Shipowners’ Association, with PanStar Line.com selected as the operator.

PanStar Line.com was established in 1999 and provides international passenger transport, cruise services and international cargo forwarding.