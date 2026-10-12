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2026 October 12   00:13

accident

US fighter disables commercial bulker Ocean Molica breaching Iran blockade in Gulf of Oman

A US military fighter jet disabled the Panama-flagged 70,296-dwt bulker Ocean Molica in the Gulf of Oman on 10 October after its crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted to breach a US naval blockade on Iranian ports, according to a US Central Command statement.  

A precision munition struck the vessel’s stern and fully disabled its propulsion. No crew members were injured. Ocean Molica had previously departed an Iranian port.  CENTCOM also released a 12-second video of the strike.  

The 1996-built bulk carrier is 225 metres long and 36,559 gt. It is recorded under IMO 9139270 and MMSI 374348000, with call sign 3EWC4.  CENTCOM also identified the ship as Arika Sun. The registered vessel name associated with the same IMO number is listed as AKIRA SUN.  

The blockade covering ships entering or departing Iranian ports resumed on 14 July. CENTCOM’s three-month enforcement tally includes four commercial vessels disabled and 135 ships turned around, as well as 10 tankers it links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.  

Mariners operating in the Gulf of Oman and on approaches to the Strait of Hormuz have been advised to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and maintain contact with US naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16.  

Western Bulk Shipping Co Ltd is a China-based entity listed as Ocean Molica’s registered owner and commercial manager.  Free Ocean Shipping Ltd is a China-based entity listed as the vessel’s ISM manager.

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