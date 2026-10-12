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2026 October 12   01:42

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Pirates board Greek-managed cargo ship Glamor off Yemen but fail to seize vessel

Pirates boarded the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines-flagged, 24,073-dwt Glamor off Yemen on 10 September but failed to seize the ship after its crew retreated to a citadel, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).  

UKMTO’s weekly overview lists the 1998-built general cargo ship, IMO 9177961, at 13°24’N, 47°58’E and classifies the case as a boarding with the status “Hijack Unsuccessful”.  

An armed boat carrying about six people approached Glamor at 09:18 UTC around 38 nautical miles southwest of Balhaf. The crew stopped the vessel, shut down its systems and moved into the citadel before the attackers boarded.  

The Republic of Korea-led Combined Task Force 151 diverted Japanese maritime patrol aircraft JN41 within two hours of the initial alert. The aircraft carried out show-of-force flights as international forces approached, prompting the attackers to leave.  

CTF 151 coordinated with Operation Atalanta, the Indian Navy and regional agencies including the Yemen Coast Guard. Glamor’s crew was safe and accounted for, and the vessel resumed its voyage.  “The crew did exactly what they were trained to do and that bought us the time we needed,” Republic of Korea Navy Captain Yoon Hyun-woo, commander of CTF 151, said.  

The case was initially counted as the 25th recorded piracy incident of 2026. UKMTO’s later tally showed 41 piracy-related incidents through 7 October, comprising 10 boardings and hijacks, four attacks and 27 suspicious-activity cases. The earlier figure did not represent 25 successful hijackings.  As of 7 October, one vessel remained under pirate control: the Tanzanian-flagged product and chemical tanker Asana, hijacked on 17 July about 65 nautical miles southwest of Mukalla, Yemen. 

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