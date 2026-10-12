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2026 October 12   02:24

accident

Iran says crude supertanker hit mine and caught fire in Strait of Hormuz

An unidentified crude oil supertanker suffered a powerful explosion and caught fire after striking a naval mine while leaving the Strait of Hormuz on 10 October, according to an IRGC Navy statement.  The IRGC Navy said the tanker was attempting to leave through an unauthorised route in an area Iran had previously declared dangerous. It also said the vessel had switched off its navigation and positioning systems before the explosion.  The resulting fire was visible from coastal areas. The tanker’s name, flag, owner, operator, cargo quantity and crew nationalities were not disclosed, while no independently verified casualty or damage assessment was available.  

A separate UK Maritime Trade Operations warning said an outbound tanker in the Strait of Hormuz was struck on the port side by an unknown projectile at 1920 UTC on 10 October, causing a fire. The crew was safe, while damage and any environmental impact remained unknown.  UKMTO did not identify the tanker or connect its warning with the mine claim, leaving it unconfirmed whether the two accounts concern the same vessel.  

Vessel crossings through the strait totalled 14 on 10 October, comprising six inbound and eight outbound transits, compared with 11 a day earlier. Commodity-vessel crossings had fallen to seven on 6 October, the lowest level since 23 July, before increasing to 10 the following day.  

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