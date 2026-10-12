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2026 October 12   09:15

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Ningbo-Zhoushan clears typhoon backlog as berth waits fall to one day

Average container ship berth waiting times at China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port had fallen to around one day by 9 October after most of a backlog caused by three typhoons was cleared, according to information from the port operator.  

Daily vessel handling and the number of ships waiting to berth were back in balance, while some container terminals were again taking vessels alongside on arrival.  

Typhoons Bavi, Dolphin and Saudel had bunched vessel arrivals and lengthened waiting times. The port rearranged 74 vessel calls, including 56 berth changes and 18 calls handled in two stages, and adjusted three container services.  

The port handled 1,926 container ship calls in September and 4.27m TEU, up 11.5% year on year and 15% from August, setting a monthly record. Container throughput for the first nine months of 2026 reached 34.666m TEU, up 6.8%.  

Average daily container handling across the port's terminals rose from 130,000 TEU to 142,000 TEU from September. During the seven-day National Day holiday, volumes averaged 145,000 TEU per day.  

Non-operating time for container ships fell to 70 minutes in September, 34 minutes below the 2025 average, as maritime, customs and border-control authorities took measures to reduce delays between arrival, inspection and cargo operations.  

Earlier operational updates put waiting times at a seven-day average of 2.37 days on 6 October and at three days on 7 October, showing how quickly the congestion eased.  

Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Group is the operator of the Ningbo-Zhoushan port complex in China's Zhejiang province. The port handled 1.432bn tonnes of cargo and 43.87m TEU in 2025, ranking first globally by cargo throughput for a 17th consecutive year and third globally for container throughput.

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