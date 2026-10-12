Port of Los Angeles sets all-time monthly record with 1.04m TEU

The Port of Los Angeles handled a record 1,042,652 TEU in September, making it the busiest month in its 118-year history and beating the previous monthly record set in July 2025 by more than 20,000 TEU, according to a port statement.

The result capped the busiest quarter in the US port’s history, with nearly 3m TEU handled from July through September.

Volumes from June through September reached almost 4m TEU, the strongest four-month stretch on record.

“September was a month for the record books, and it was part of an extraordinary run for the Port of Los Angeles,” executive director Gene Seroka said. Loaded imports reached 545,696 TEU, up 19% year on year, while loaded exports rose 10% to 125,751 TEU. Empty containers totalled about 371,206 TEU, the highest monthly figure in the port’s history.

The port handled nearly 8.1m TEU in the first nine months of 2026, more than 3% above the same period last year.

Seroka said lower tariffs than earlier in the year had given importers more certainty over costs and allowed them to replenish inventories. Continued consumer spending and challenges affecting Suez and Panama Canal routes also contributed to the cargo increase.

Los Angeles expects to handle about 900,000 TEU in October. Seroka said most holiday merchandise should already be in the US by November.

The Port of Los Angeles is a department of the City of Los Angeles, formally known as the Los Angeles Harbor Department. It operates as a landlord port and covers 7,500 acres of land and water. It handled 10.2m TEU in 2025, its third-busiest calendar year on record.