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2026 October 12   11:32

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Netherlands moves to detain Russian shadow-fleet ships under new bill

The Netherlands has sent parliament a bill that would give authorities broader powers to stop, inspect and detain vessels operating without valid nationality or under false flags, according to a government statement.  

Bill 37038, submitted to the House of Representatives on 9 October, would amend the Foreign Ships Act and other legislation as part of measures targeting the Russian shadow fleet.  

The legislation was introduced by Infrastructure and Water Management Minister Vincent Karremans, Defence Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius and Justice and Security Minister David van Weel.  

Dutch authorities would be able to investigate a vessel’s nationality and, in specified circumstances, board and detain stateless ships. Vessels using a false flag in the Dutch exclusive economic zone could be directed to an anchorage or port for inspection and prevented from leaving.  The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate would oversee enforcement, working with the Coast Guard, police and, where necessary, the Dutch armed forces.  

The infrastructure minister would also gain powers, in exceptional circumstances involving shipping interests or national security, to deny foreign or stateless vessels access to Dutch ports or close part of the country’s territorial sea.  Captains sailing vessels without nationality could face up to four years in prison or a fifth-category fine. The maximum prison term for knowingly using the flag of the Kingdom of the Netherlands without authorisation would increase from one year to four years. 

Operators would in principle bear costs arising from enforcement and a vessel’s stay in port. A vessel detained as stateless could remain held until its nationality and right to fly a flag had been established, relevant deficiencies corrected and applicable costs settled.  

The bill was revised after the Council of State raised concerns in August over whether proposed detention powers in the Dutch exclusive economic zone complied with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. The final wording limits such action to powers permitted under the convention.  

The Russian Embassy in the Netherlands has warned that Moscow could take reciprocal action against measures it considers hostile to Russian vessels.  

The bill has not yet become law. Parliament must consider and vote on it, and its entry into force would be set separately by royal decree.

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