Chilean state port operator opens first tender on $4.45bn San Antonio expansion

Empresa Portuaria San Antonio (EPSA) has opened the first tender for enabling works on the $4.45bn Puerto Exterior expansion in Chile, according to a company statement. The package covers detailed engineering and construction of two roads forming the northern and southern connections to the future port complex.

Tender documents will be on sale from 13 October to 12 November, with Chilean and international contractors and specialist infrastructure consortia eligible to participate.

EPSA has $50m of initial financing from CAF, the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, for the enabling works. The loan agreement was signed in June.

The tender follows a July restructuring of the procurement strategy, when the previous international process was dropped and the work split into two parallel competitions: one for the enabling works and another for the main breakwater.

Chairman Sergio Merino said EPSA would continue work on financing later stages while preparing tender documents for the breakwater contract.

The wider Puerto Exterior programme is expected to require $4.45bn. EPSA plans to provide $1.95bn for the breakwater, harbour basin, back-up areas, access infrastructure and environmental mitigation and compensation measures, while private concessionaires are expected to invest $2.5bn in building, equipping and operating the terminals.

The project includes an approximately four-kilometre breakwater, dredging and reclamation works and two semi-automated terminals of 1,730 metres each. Developed in four stages, it is designed for up to 6m TEU, or about 60m tonnes of cargo, a year and as many as eight 400-metre containerships at the same time.

The first operating stage is planned to provide 865 metres of quay and about 1.5m TEU of annual capacity, with operations targeted to begin around 2036. The project received unanimous environmental approval from the Valparaíso regional environmental commission on 26 May.

EPSA is a Chilean state-owned port company created under Law No 19,542 as the legal successor to Empresa Portuaria de Chile. It began operations in January 1998 and is responsible for administering, developing and maintaining the Port of San Antonio.

CAF is a multilateral development bank owned by Latin American and Caribbean countries and other shareholders. It finances infrastructure and development projects across the region.