Jan De Nul starts A$50m Australia port job with former world’s largest dredger

Belgian dredging firm Jan De Nul has started work on an A$50m ($34.83m) bypass-channel project at Australia’s Port Hedland using its 33,000-cbm TSHD Vasco da Gama, according to Dredging Today.

Pilbara Ports awarded the dredging contract to Jan De Nul Australia in June. The project will create an alternative route around the steeper-edged Zone 5 section of the port’s 42-km shipping channel if that part of the channel becomes unavailable.

A Port Hedland marine notice dated 18 August identified Vasco da Gama as the dredger assigned to the project. The vessel was expected to arrive around 9 September and carry out bypass-channel dredging through 9 October.

Vasco da Gama was then scheduled to join Port Hedland’s 2026 maintenance dredging campaign from 10 October for about 18 days, subject to operational and environmental conditions. The Zone 5 project allows for the dredging of up to 800,000 cubic metres of seabed material across an area of as much as 162 hectares.

Western Australia’s Environmental Protection Authority decided in May that the proposal did not require assessment under Part IV of the state Environmental Protection Act.

Built in 2000, Vasco da Gama is 201.4 metres long and has a maximum dredging depth of 140 metres. Its 33,000-cbm hopper capacity once made it the world’s largest TSHD, but Jan De Nul now operates the 46,000-cbm Cristóbal Colón and Leiv Eiriksson.

Jan De Nul is a Belgian-origin, family-owned engineering and marine construction group active in dredging, offshore energy, construction and environmental redevelopment. It recorded 2025 turnover of €4.24bn ($4.75bn), EBITDA of €812m ($909.8m) and net profit of €458m ($513.2m), with maritime construction accounting for 74% of turnover.