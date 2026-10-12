Hengli Heavy Industry signs 11 ammonia carrier contracts in one week

Chinese shipyard Hengli Heavy Industry has signed contracts for 11 very large ammonia carriers in a single week, spanning 88,000-cbm, 90,000-cbm and 93,000-cbm designs, according to Xinde Marine News.

The identities of the shipowners, contract values, delivery dates and the allocation of the 11 ships across the three sizes have not been disclosed.

In July, three international shipowners booked six VLACs at Hengli, comprising four 93,000-cbm vessels and two 88,000-cbm ships. Greek shipowner George Procopiou’s Dynacom followed in September with six 93,000-cbm VLACs and two 306,000-dwt VLCCs in an eight-ship package valued at close to $1bn.

Separately, ADNOC Logistics & Services ordered three 90,000-cbm VLGCs on 6 October for $324m, equivalent to AED1.19bn ($324.03m at the current exchange rate). The ships are due for delivery in the second half of 2029 and will enter seven-year employment with ADNOC Global Trading. The ADNOC L&S filing does not identify the builder.

Hengli launched its first 93,000-cbm VLAC in June after constructing the vessel on a slipway rather than in a dry dock. The company said it was the first vessel of this type built using that method.

Hengli Heavy Industry Group is a Dalian-based Chinese shipbuilding and marine equipment enterprise whose activities include shipbuilding, offshore engineering, marine engines and equipment manufacturing.

Dynacom is part of the shipping interests of Greek shipowner George Procopiou. ADNOC Logistics & Services plc provides maritime logistics, shipping and marine services to ADNOC Group and third-party customers.

ADNOC Global Trading handles refined-products and feedstocks trading for ADNOC.